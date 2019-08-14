GOGO Vacations Says ‘Thank You’ to Travel Advisor With New Rewards Program
GOGO Vacations recognizes the commitment and hard work of its partner travel advisors with the launch of its all-new “GOGO Rewards” program.
The robust program motivates advisors to earn points every time they book a GOGO FIT or Group product; the more they book, the more they earn. Points can then be redeemed for aspirational merchandise rewards from trending brands such as Kate Spade, Tumi, Ray-Ban, Dyson, Montblanc and more.
“We recognize that advisors have a choice in providers when booking travel for their clients,” said GOGO vacations president John Van den Heuvel.
“We appreciate that our travel advisor partners book with GOGO products and that they remain loyal to our brand,” Van den Heuvel continued. “For that reason, we continue to seek and implement new ways to convey our gratitude and bolster relationships with our partners. Our all-new rewards program let’s us say ‘thank you’—10,000 different ways—through in-demand merchandise.”
Offering 10,000 reward options from today’s most in-demand brands, the all-new rewards program from GOGO helps advisors feel valued while inspiring them to continue to set new goals from themselves and reinforce their commitment to GOGO Vacations.
Advisors will earn one point for every thousand dollars of GOGO product sold. Merchandise can be redeemed through a catalog of online rewards at MYGOGORewards.com.
