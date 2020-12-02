Graduate and Win Through Travel Agent Academy

Last updated: 12:46 PM ET, Wed December 02 2020

December 02, 2020

There are many benefits to enrolling in and graduating from Travel Agent Academy's numerous specialist courses, even at a time when many travel advisors and their clients are stuck at home.

So why not get rewarded for separating your business from the competition?

Conquering the highly sought-after Caribbean just got even more enticing because travel advisors who graduate from Travel Agent Academy's Belize Specialist Program in the month of December can be entered to win a $100 Amazon gift card while graduates of the Jamaica Travel Specialist Program are eligible to join One Love Rewards, which features a multitude of benefits including a monthly award of $300 to the top-booking Jamaica agent.

Meanwhile, travel advisors who master the Holiday Inn Resorts and Kingston Hotels training course will earn a $25 Amazon gift card on every new seven-plus night booking for 2020.

Following the launch of Atlantis Ambassador 2.0, all Atlantis Ambassador Program course graduates will receive a certification bonus of 15 points to their account. Graduates can put their points to work by claiming rewards, which range from gift cards to a VIP site inspection to complimentary room nights and a whole lot more.

Click here to learn more about Travel Agent Academy and enroll in its specialist courses.

