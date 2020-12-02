Graduate and Win Through Travel Agent Academy
Travel Agent Patrick Clarke December 02, 2020
There are many benefits to enrolling in and graduating from Travel Agent Academy's numerous specialist courses, even at a time when many travel advisors and their clients are stuck at home.
So why not get rewarded for separating your business from the competition?
Conquering the highly sought-after Caribbean just got even more enticing because travel advisors who graduate from Travel Agent Academy's Belize Specialist Program in the month of December can be entered to win a $100 Amazon gift card while graduates of the Jamaica Travel Specialist Program are eligible to join One Love Rewards, which features a multitude of benefits including a monthly award of $300 to the top-booking Jamaica agent.
Meanwhile, travel advisors who master the Holiday Inn Resorts and Kingston Hotels training course will earn a $25 Amazon gift card on every new seven-plus night booking for 2020.
Following the launch of Atlantis Ambassador 2.0, all Atlantis Ambassador Program course graduates will receive a certification bonus of 15 points to their account. Graduates can put their points to work by claiming rewards, which range from gift cards to a VIP site inspection to complimentary room nights and a whole lot more.
