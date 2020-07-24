La Coleccion Resorts Blog | July 24, 2020 11:00 AM ET
Escape to Grand Fiesta Americana Coral Beach in Cancun
La Coleccion Resorts by Fiesta Americana began its reopening process back in June, and this included welcoming guests back to the family-friendly Grand Fiesta Americana Coral Beach All-Inclusive in Cancun, Mexico.
With the reopening, the resort introduced a new concept where guests can experience the signature cuisine a la carte with no surcharges for specialty dining in an all-inclusive format.
In addition, bookings that are three nights or longer get to choose a complimentary personal experience from the Infinite Experiences Menu, among them being activities related to family, romance, wellness and food. From special romantic dinners to a cooking lesson with the resorts’ chef, the options are endless.
Guests staying at this resort will also have access to the Coral Kidz Club, which includes 40,000 square feet of both indoor and outdoor recreation and access to all the pools and dining venues.
Visitors looking to take their stay to the next level and wanting ultra-luxury can choose to book the Infinite Club category. This means preferred restaurant reservations, unlimited premium international brand cocktails and complimentary access to Garrafon Reef Club at Isla Mujeres, among other highlights.
To learn more about visiting this one of a kind resort in Cancun, contact a travel advisor or visit www.lacoleccionresorts.com.
