'How America Travels' Survey Reveals Consumer and Travel Advisor Confidence
Travel Agent American Society of Travel Agents (ASTA) Janeen Christoff November 26, 2019
The American Society of Travel Advisors (ASTA) tracks perceptions of American travelers, key indicators of future travel planning and where they are spending with its annual "How America Travels" study.
This year’s results reveal that many Americans are planning to travel this season and that both consumers and travel advisors are optimistic about finances and their businesses for the coming year.
Airlines Waive Change Fees and Latest Updates on Stormy...Impacting Travel
Senator Schumer Pressures Airlines to Keep Families TogetherAirlines & Airports
TSA Shares Top Thanksgiving Travel TipsAirlines & Airports
You wouldn’t know that there is talk of a recession when talking to travel advisors, half of whom think their business is going to be better next year than it is this year.
Consumers aren’t as sure as travel advisors and men are definitely more confident than women. Fifty percent of men feel the economy will be better 12 months from now compared to 31 percent of women. Additionally, Men will spend an average of $2,377 on average on a trip while women will spend just $1,542, according to the study. Men also plan to take more trips than women (2.6 vs. 2.0).
Overall, travelers anticipate spending $6,772 on travel in 2020, a 10 percent increase over the past 12 months.
Those who use a travel advisor are expecting to spend more on travel in the coming year and take more trips. Those using an advisor say they will spend $4,015 versus $1,687 for those who book themselves. Those who use a travel advisor are also more likely to travel overseas in 2020 and visit more exotic locales.
Married people will also spend more on travel and Gen-X will spend more than both millennials and boomers.
More travelers are looking to travel within the U.S. in 2020 and fewer plan to travel abroad, according to ASTA’s research.
The top concern for travelers is personal safety and not having enough money (52 percent), 49 percent fear crime, 46 percent are worried about terrorism and 46 percent say they are concerned about severe weather and natural disasters.
The top destinations revealed by the survey are Japan (54 percent), the UK (49 percent), the Bahamas (49 percent), Italy (47 percent), France (45 percent), China (42 percent), Thailand (36 percent), Puerto Rico (29 percent) and Costa Rica (28 percent).
For more information on American Society of Travel Agents (ASTA), United States
For more Travel Agent News
More by Janeen Christoff
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS