Hyatt CEO Addresses Travel Agents at AMR Collection Event
Travel Agent AMR Collection Claudette Covey December 07, 2021
The timing couldn’t have been better for AMR Collection’s second annual Amazing Agent Celebration in Cancun, whose parent company, Apple Leisure Group (ALG), was acquired by Hyatt Hotels Corporation in November.
The Amazing Agent Celebration, which was held at Dreams Vista Cancun Golf & Spa Resort Dec. 1-4, provided high-producing AMR Collection travel advisors with, among many other things, the chance to discuss business issues and hear from top executives, including Hyatt President and CEO, Mark Hoplamazian, who addressed travel advisors during the general session.
“Coming together with ALG was enormously strategically critical from our perspective because it has established marketing positions in new business areas – and specifically in luxury all-inclusive resorts,” he said, adding that the company’s product line is very much in keeping with Hyatt brands, which include Park Hyatt, Andaz and Thompson Hotels.
“My immediate response and reaction to experiencing AMResorts was that they are a kindred spirit.
“Their growth position and our philosophy and strategy has always been getting to know that customer base better and better while expanding what they do.”
Importantly, Hoplamazian noted that like Hyatt, ALG and AMR Collection “believe in the value and the power of nurturing relationships.”
At Hyatt, “what we realized was the difference between caring for someone and serving them is you’ve got to be able to take a moment, take a breath and be present and understand what’s going on with the person that you’re trying to do something for.”
The nurturing of relationships also extends to those with travel advisors.
While some of Hyatt’s competitors were turning to direct booking channels, the company worked toward strengthening its partnerships with agents, Hoplamazian said. “We actually said no, we need to go toward the advisor community because you are an essential element to our business.”
Hoplamazian also expressed empathy for the plight of travel advisors throughout the pandemic.
“I come here with a new sense of gratitude and a really sincere appreciation for how hard this has been and what you’ve gone through,” he said.
He urged travel advisors to stay the course.
“Keep it going,” Hoplamazian said.
“Rest assured that you’re in the right industry and that there’s tremendous momentum going forward.
“Now it’s our job to bring the full measure of Hyatt and ALG together to enable you to do more and to be your best.”
AMR Collection, formerly known as AMResorts, is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year. It was rebranded in August, consolidating its six brands under one umbrella to help travel advisors and their clients more easily select the properties that best meet their particular needs.
