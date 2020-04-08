Improve Your Travel Agent Skills Through TravelPulse's April Webinars
Travel Agent MGM Resorts International Patrick Clarke April 08, 2020
The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has undoubtedly forced the travel industry onto its heels, but travel agents can still make the most of a bad hand by using this time to expand their knowledge via a TravelPulse webinar.
There's still plenty of time to register for three upcoming informative events, including a breakdown of MGM Resorts' newest resort on the Las Vegas Strip, a guide to successfully selling Crystal River Cruises and a Luxury Travel Expo.
On April 16, participating agents can learn about the latest addition to the MGM Resorts International portfolio, Park MGM and NoMad Las Vegas. This helpful webinar will showcase the resort's one-of-a-kind accommodations as well as the unique dining, entertainment and nightlife venues available to guests.
Jane Custer will moderate and be joined by MGM Resorts Executive Director of Transient Sales, Allison Binnion. Attendees will also have the chance to win a two-night stay at Park MGM and receive a $100 food and beverage credit.
Later this month, on April 28, Custer will be joined by Carmen Roig, Crystal Cruises Senior Vice President of Marketing and Sales, for an hour-long question and answer session featuring the company's latest updates, including the new Crystal Confidence travel assurance policy. Attendees will also have a shot at a $250 gift card.
Finally, agents can master luxury travel by attending TravelPulse's virtual Luxury Expo on April 29-30 from 2-5 p.m. ET. The beneficial two-day event will teach agents invaluable luxury sales skills as well as keep them in the know in terms of what’s to come post-COVID-19.
Comments
