Last updated: 06:29 PM ET, Tue April 07 2020

Master Luxury Travel With TravelPulse's Virtual Expo

Travel Agent Patrick Clarke April 07, 2020

The Luxury Expo
Brush up on your Luxury travel knowledge and stay connected at The Luxury Expo

Booking luxury travel clients is more important than ever for travel agents looking to secure their highest commissions in the time of coronavirus (COVID-19).

Whether new to the industry, looking to expand expertise or aiming to put newfound downtime to good use, TravelPulse's Luxury Expo is a fantastic way to expand expertise to help grow your business.

Right now, agents can register for this month's expo—which is scheduled for April 29-30 from 2-5 p.m. ET.

Participants will not only learn invaluable luxury sales skills but also be informed about what’s to come so they can start fast in a post-COVID-19 landscape.

Agents will learn from successful luxury travel agents as well as travel suppliers and industry experts who will showcase the latest and greatest high-end vacation options in addition to the best ways to optimize market efforts.

Following the informative panel discussions and interviews, users will also have the ability to reaffirm their new knowledge by virtually walking through the trade show floors to access the tools they need to successfully sell luxury travel.

Click here to register today.

