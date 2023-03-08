ITB Berlin Is Back and Better Than Ever
Travel Agent Maura Lee-Byrne March 08, 2023
Undeniably the world's largest travel and tourism trade fair kicked off this week at Berlin’s ExpoCenter City in Messe, Berlin.
After canceling their previous trade show due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the ITB Berlin show returns in a big way with over 10,000 exhibitors and180 destinations. The show anticipates it will host over 160,000 visitors this week.
This year’s ITB convention is divided into segments featuring over 400 speakers who are sharing their knowledge on the most important topics facing the global tourism industry.
The hottest topics include Social Responsibility, Sustainability, Future Travel, Sales & Marketing and Travel Technology and Equality Tourism.
An awesome new addition to the show this year is the ITB Career Center, perfect for students, trainees, tourism professionals or anyone looking to switch careers to the growing travel industry. There are over 20 colleges and universities presenting courses and advanced training for those looking to learn more about tourism.
According to the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), the travel recovery was much better than expected in 2022 with over 900 million international travelers, double the number from 2021. They are also forecasting that the Asia Pacific market will be the fastest-growing region in world tourism in 2023.
It is very clear to see that the world of travel has opened up again and ITB is at the center stage of the comeback.
