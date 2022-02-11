Learn, Network and Win Prizes at the 2022 Weddings and Honeymoons Expo
February 11, 2022
Travel advisors looking to expand their expertise, boost their business and win free trips in 2022 won't want to miss this February's Weddings and Honeymoons Expo taking place virtually Wednesday and Thursday, February 16-17 from 2-5 p.m. ET.
Attendees can visit supplier booths to learn about the latest romance travel products, properties and destinations as well as connect with representatives and even network with fellow travel advisors.
The two-day event will also feature live webinars, including a presentation from award-winning Playa Hotels & Resorts on Day 1. This year's expo will also feature a fresh new look and feel that attendees can experience from the comfort of their home office.
Participating suppliers include a handful of leading hotel and resort brands as well as marquee destinations. Attendees can look forward to connecting with and learning more about Playa, Melia Hotels, Atelier de Hoteles, Elite Island Resorts, Grand Fiesta Americana Coral Beach in Cancun and Catalonia Hotels & Resorts in addition to networking with tourism officials from Florida's Lee County, the Florida Keys and Key West, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Malta, Porto and North Portugal.
Many of the aforementioned suppliers are also giving away spectacular prizes. For example, Playa is awarding a three-night stay at any of its properties while the Grand Fiesta Americana Coral Beach is gifting a four-day, three-night stay. Attendees can also win a three-night stay at Estudio Playa Mujeres from Atelier de Hoteles and three nights at the Pineapple Beach Club from Elite Island Resorts. Meanwhile, Lee County will give away an Islands, Beaches and Neighborhoods Swag Bag and the U.S. Virgin Islands will reward a lucky winner with a Cardow Desk Clock.
Regardless, attendees will come away with the knowledge, insight and skills to effectively market and sell weddings and honeymoons, putting them on the fast track to increase their commission potential.
