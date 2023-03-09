Master Selling Luxury Villas to Earn Top Commissions and Win Prizes During the Rental Escapes Webinar
For travel advisors looking to grow their business in 2023, there's no better way than by mastering a burgeoning market and premier destination to secure top commissions.
Therefore, travel advisors won't want to miss the Rental Escapes webinar hosted by TravelPulse's Mia Taylor on Tuesday, March 14 at 2 p.m. ET. Register here.
The free one-hour event will feature an in-depth look at the fastest-growing and most in-demand segment of travel in villa vacation rentals. Attendees will learn how to successfully sell villas in Barbados while earning high commissions in the process.
The webinar will also cover bespoke concierge services and provide important insights into Barbados, which is one of the most popular destinations within the Rental Escapes portfolio.
Plus, two lucky winners will come away with $50 Amazon gift cards.
Attendees will also meet featured speaker Willie Fernandez, Chief Marketing Officer for Rental Escapes. The industry veteran boasts experience in the travel industry spanning more than 30 years across the cruise, hotel, vacation and villa industries. Additionally, Fernandez is an award-winning digital marketer who has transformed some of the industry’s most recognized brands.
In addition to Rental Escapes' brand strategy and marketing initiatives, he oversees the travel advisor relations and product teams.
Click here to register now for this month's Rental Escapes webinar.
