More Than 200 Travel Advisors Attend ASTA Legislative Day
Travel Agent American Society of Travel Advisors (ASTA) Janeen Christoff February 04, 2020
ASTA’s Legislative Day had record attendance in 2020. More than 215 travel advisors took part in the member-only event that brings the voice of the traveler to Capitol Hill.
Attendees have the chance to discuss issues that impact their businesses, work-life and the overall travel experience face-to-face with legislators.
Meetings are pre-scheduled by ASTA and travel advisors attend exclusive training to make sure they’re a confident travel advisor advocate.
“In politics, you face a choice—engage in the process or put your head in the sand, leave the field to the opposition and hope for the best. ASTA and our members choose to engage, both in D.C. and in the states, and we have a series of wins to show for it, most notably on California AB 5 last year” said Zane Kerby, president and CEO of the American Society of Travel Advisors. “By showing Congress who we are, who we employ, and that we are paying attention, the government will understand that travel advisors watch out for the traveling public.
“Legislative Day is the most important part of that engagement,” Kerby continued. “According to the Congressional Management Foundation, an in-person visit from a constituent is rated by congressional offices as the most effective way to influence a Member of Congress.”
Travel advisors shared ASTA’s stance on critical issues facing the corporate and leisure travel economy.
The top legislative priorities for today’s meetings included Modern Worker Empowerment Act (H.R.4069/S. 2973), which would give agency owners and independent contractors the legal clarity they need to avoid misclassification.
Travel advisors were also on the Hill discussing the Trusted Traveler REAL ID Relief Act, which would fix problems with REAL ID that, if implemented, has the potential to turn as many as 500,000 travelers per week away at airport security.
ASTA members are also telling the story of the resilient and growing travel industry and educating lawmakers on their businesses.
“Policymaking is a marathon, not a sprint,” said Eben Peck, ASTA’s executive vice president of advocacy. “Our goal is to raise awareness about our industry and how public policy impacts us, and get as many legislators as possible to support our priorities and increase the chances of success. Showing up, in person, year after year, is the best way to make that happen.”
