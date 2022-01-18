New Trends Point Towards Positive European Travel Outlook
Travel Agent Lacey Pfalz January 18, 2022
According to Eurobound, the custom European travel company that sells trips exclusively through travel advisors, a few new trends amongst its latest bookings could point towards a more positive outlook on travel to the region this year.
The travel company has identified its booking windows getting longer than they were last year, with some booking as far out as next winter. Though they have received some last-minute bookings, a rise in both could point towards confidence in traveling to Europe.
Travelers are also spending about twenty percent more on land packages compared to pre-pandemic levels; with a growth in disposable income from travelers eating out and traveling less than before, many have been able to save up to purchase luxury accommodations or experiences. Hospitality experts have been seeing that trend for a while and expect it to continue into 2022.
“A few travelers are taking a wait-and-see approach, but most are going ahead with plans,” says Brigitte Armand, Eurobound’s president. “We have a lot of France bookings and I think people may feel a little more comfortable knowing that a Vaccination Pass is required to enter restaurants, museums, trains and other venues.”
European countries are some of the most difficult for Americans to enter. Spain is the latest European country to tighten COVID-19 protocols this month alone; it now requires travelers entering the country to have a booster shot in addition to the prior full vaccination status. The U.K., on the other side, is reportedly going to lift all testing requirements for fully vaccinated travelers soon, but it has a habit of tightening its requirements as quickly as they’re loosened.
Travelers are gaining more confidence to travel internationally than before, which is a good sign for the year to come.
