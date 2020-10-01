Playa Hotels & Resorts Hosts VIP Travel Agent Event in Los Cabos
Playa Hotels & Resorts has once again kicked off an inspiring VIP event for 50 of its top sellers on Tuesday. This week's chosen location is the beautiful Hyatt Ziva in Los Cabos. This amazing resort only reopened for business five days ago and is already bustling like the pre-COVID days.
This is the third VIP travel agent event that Andrea Wright, VP of Industry Sales, and the Playa team have hosted in the past two months. These VIP agent events have provided top selling agents with the opportunity to experience the company's “Stay Safe” protocols, which provide safety without detracting from any of the resort’s fun activities.
According to the participating agents, the best part of the Playa VIP events is the increased bookings they have received. While at the event, the VIP agents have been sharing their safe Playa travel experiences on social media. Their clients reading the posts have expressed that the posts have calmed their concerns by making them feel more confident and comfortable about traveling.
Vacation bookings for these VIP agents have been on the rise thanks to their motivating posts on Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat.
Another industry leading move from Playa Hotels & Resorts is the introduction of its creative new Work & Learn from Paradise program, which requires a 14-night minimum stay and provides parents with a well needed break. Here are a few of the perks included in the package:
—Upgrade to suite or interconnecting rooms (depending on resort and availability) to provide ample space for a lengthy stay
—Dedicated, shared office space with high-speed Wi-Fi
—Onsite IT support
—Complimentary laundry services
—Personal fitness trainer (three sessions per week)
—Select 50-minute facial and body spa treatments (two sessions per week)
—Private cabana access on Saturdays and Sundays
—Personalized activities and educational experiences for children
—Safe, quiet shared space for students learning remotely
For more information on Playa Hotels & Resorts and the Work & Learn from Paradise program, contact a travel advisor or visit www.playaresorts.com/workfromparadise.
