Regent Seven Seas Cruises Launches Generous Travel Partner Bonus

Travel Agent Regent Seven Seas Cruises Theresa Norton November 28, 2022

Seven Seas Mariner
Regent Seven Seas Cruises' Seven Seas Mariner. (Photo via Regent Seven Seas Cruises)

Regent Seven Seas Cruises is offering an attractive booking incentive called “Our Gift to You.”

Travel partners in the U.S. and Canada will receive a $500 gift card for each new deposited booking made by December 31, 2022, on any sailing that departs from January 1 to June 30, 2023.

Eligible bookings must be registered here 24 hours after applying the required deposit amount through the end of the year.

“As we enter the holiday season, we are celebrating our valued travel partners, and to get in the festive spirit we are giving them a very special present with ‘Our Gift to You,’ our most robust booking incentive ever,” said Andrea DeMarco, chief sales and marketing officer of Regent Seven Seas Cruises. “We consider our travel partners part of the Regent family, and we want to reward them for all their hard work and unwavering support.”

The bonus is combinable with nearly all special promotions, including eligible voyages in the “Gift of Travel,” which provides a free pre- or post-cruise land program on sailings across Europe, and currently includes a Black Friday Bonus for a $300 shipboard credit per suite.

The incentive is part of Regent’s program of heavyweight investment in and support for their travel partners, following two highly successful webinar series. The webinars take a deeper dive into tips and tactics across specific marketing channels such as database optimization and direct mail, paid social media and paid digital video. Both webinar series are available for travel advisors to watch on demand now.

Theresa Norton
