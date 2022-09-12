Regent Seven Seas Launches New Webinar Series for Advisors
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Regent Seven Seas Cruises Lacey Pfalz September 12, 2022
Luxury cruise line Regent Seven Seas Cruises is investing in travel advisors by launching a new webinar series focusing on how they can grow their business with the cruise line, with the first webinar debuting September 20th at 2:00 p.m. ET.
The series, which is called “Grow Your Regent Business,” was created using data from the line’s recent global research survey. There will be three 20-minute webinars focusing on identifying possible Regent guests, how to use advisor databases and marketing strategies. Those who attend can also access shorter tutorials created by the line’s marketing experts focusing on subjects like email marketing, event strategies and more.
Advisors who complete the series and fill out a survey at the end will be entered into a drawing for a free Alaskan cruise in 2023 onboard the Seven Seas Explorer, one of the line’s newest and most luxurious ships.
Additionally, all advisors who complete the webinar series will also be able to activate a specific promotion to help them start encouraging clients to book with Regent Seven Seas Cruises.
Senior Vice President of Sales, Shawn Tubman and Chief Sales & Marketing Officer, Andrea DeMarco, will host the three-part series.
“Regent is very committed to our travel partners and supporting them…” said DeMarco in an exclusive interview with TravelPulse. “By doing this, we can help them lay a foundation for a strategy, understand who a Regent guest is, how to target them and find new guests, how to use the databases that they have to target Regent personas, and here’s a great promotion that you can use to bring it to life.”
DeMarco noted that now is the best time to invest in or transition into selling more luxury travel, citing the line’s ample record-breaking booking periods since 2019: “The research and our booking trends show that there’s never been a bigger opportunity for luxury, and so our travel partners can really capitalize on these trends right now. We’ve had three recording-breaking launches in 2022… and we’ve had eight record [booking days] since 2019.”
Regent Seven Seas Cruises isn’t just breaking booking records: it’s celebrating its 30th anniversary this year and will take delivery of its newest ship, Seven Seas Grandeur, in November of 2023 ahead of its debut in December. A sister ship to Seven Seas Explorer and Seven Seas Splendor, the ship will offer fifteen suite categories for a maximum of 732 guests and will feature Compass Rose, “the largest specialty dining restaurant at sea,” offering a fully customizable dining experience.
“When you look back over the past 30 years, there’s been a lot of people that have made us successful: our loyal guests, our valued travel advisors and our outstanding crew. So the people are the reasons for the success we’ve seen over the past 30 years…” said DeMarco. “This is just the start. When we think about the bigger vision of what we want to do with travel partners, we want to have multiple initiatives. This is just the beginning of us starting to bring that to life.”
Travel advisors can register for the webinar series for free. The first episode, Where to Find Regent Guests, debuts on September 20 at 2:00 p.m. ET. The second episode, Segmentation Insights, will be held on September 27 at 2:00 p.m. ET, while the last episode, Data-Driven Marketing Tactics, will be held on October 4 at 2:00 p.m. ET.
