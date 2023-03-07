Take the Quiz for a Chance to Win a Stay at Grand Palladium White Sand Resort & Spa
Travel Agent Palladium Hotel Group Janeen Christoff March 07, 2023
This month, travel advisors have a chance to win a stay at the Grand Palladium White Sand Resort & Spa.
The Quiz2Win prize is a three-night trip to the Riviera Maya. Those travel advisors who answer the questions correctly will be entered for a chance to win.
The Mexican all-inclusive resort is the epitome of elegance and relaxation and is an excellent choice for a romantic getaway, a family vacation, a celebration or a special occasion.
Visitors will find an all-inclusive hideaway tucked away on the Riviera Maya's stunning coastline with beautiful beaches, pools, a spa and wellness center and more.
The traditional architecture blends with elegant, modern finishings that include high ceilings and marble floors. Spacious guestrooms feature hydromassage soaking tubs, terraces, sofa beds ideal for families, connecting rooms and more. Suites offer even more space and are idyllic retreats with an authentically Mayan feel.
At the resort, guests will enjoy Palladium Hotel Group's Infinite Indulgence. There are nine a-la-carte-themed restaurants, five show-cooking restaurants and 21 bars. There is entertainment for children and adults as well as kids and teen clubs, including the El Ranchito mini club (for 4-12 year-olds) or Black & White Junior Club (for 13- to 18-year-olds).
Adults will enjoy time to relax and unwind at the Zentropia Palladium Spa & Wellness center with modern exercise equipment, jacuzzi, sauna and vapor baths as well as a variety of treatment options, including facials, massage treatments, couples massages and more.
Ready to get away? Take the Quiz2Win for a chance at a three-night stay at the Grand Palladium White Sand Resort & Spa in the Riviera Maya.
