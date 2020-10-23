The Insider's Guide to a US Villa Vacation
Patrick Clarke October 23, 2020
TravelPulse's Villas of Distinction webinar provides travel advisors with an insider's guide to a U.S. villa vacation at a time when demand is higher than ever, and it's now available on-demand.
Led by moderator Jane Custer and featuring insights from the Vice President of Villas of Distinction, Steve Lassman, this October's Insider's Guide to a U.S. Villa Vacation will catch travel advisors up on everything they need to know about award-winning Villas of Distinction's U.S. rentals, from California to Florida and everywhere in between.
Participants will learn about the newest destinations the company has added to its portfolio as well as receive a sneak peek at what's coming next.
In addition to an overview of Villas of Distinction's domestic portfolio, travel advisors will learn about the services available to them right now as well as how to compete and win against the consumer direct vacation rental sites such as VRBO and others and how to uncover lucrative luxury villa guests and ensure they remain customers for life.
"People who are not quite comfortable coming into contact with large groups of people will opt to take a staycation or a road trip, and stay in a private villa with family and friends who they know have been cautious. With our exclusive concierge service, a travel advisor can create a socially-distanced experience at the villa that will enhance the guest’s vacation," Lassman said in a statement last month.
