More Domestic Villas Now Available For Travelers Seeking Privacy
Villas of Distinction is dramatically increasing its domestic portfolio to meet the rising demand for U.S. villa rentals amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Tuesday, the company announced that it has added more than 140 villa properties in coveted destinations throughout the U.S. Citing new research from global communications consultancy Ketchum Travel, the luxury villa rental company reports that eight in 10 Americans are willing to pay more for privacy and distancing in the time of coronavirus.
Notable additions include properties in Beverly Hills, Malibu and Hollywood, California; Big Sky, Montana; Gloucester and Beverly, Massachusetts; Tennessee's Great Smoky Mountains; Hot Springs, Virginia; Marco Island, Florida; Stonington, Connecticut; Sea Islands, South Carolina and Taos Ski Valley, New Mexico with a new villa rental in Portland, Maine coming soon.
Last month, the company revealed that U.S. villa bookings were up 40 percent this year, with California, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado and Florida being among the most popular domestic destinations.
"As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, we are seeing an increase in requests from our travel advisor partners whose customers want to travel and are asking their advisor for a private villa within the U.S.," Villas of Distinction's vice president of villa product & agency relations Steve Lassman said in a statement.
"People who are not quite comfortable coming into contact with large groups of people will opt to take a staycation or a road trip, and stay in a private villa with family and friends who they know have been cautious. With our exclusive concierge service, a travel advisor can create a socially-distanced experience at the villa that will enhance the guest’s vacation," added Lassman.
In addition to providing plenty of privacy, many of Villas of Distinction's rental properties have adopted the Villa Rental Management Association's cleaning standard for COVID-19 as well as a "Peace of Mind" policy for added flexibility.
