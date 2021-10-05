Last updated: 03:41 PM ET, Tue October 05 2021

The Travel Institute Sees Significant Growth in New Agent Training Applications

Janeen Christoff October 05, 2021

Attending a virtual event
Many people are applying to become travel advisors.(photo via Getty Images/recep-bg)

The Travel Institute is reporting a large rise in the number of applicants to its agent training programs.

The institute has seen an increase of 36 percent, year over year, in applications for its TRIPKIT introductory training program. Data shows that new students are made up of teachers, nurses and individuals in other travel-related occupations and shows that careers as travel advisors remain popular despite fluctuating demand and changing norms in the industry.

The influx also comes as recent reports show that travelers are becoming more reliant on travel advisors.

Diane Petras, CTIE, president, The Travel Institute, emphasized that while interest in the career grows, new agent education enrollment must grow across the industry as well.

“As travelers ponder traveling, travel agents have an incredible window of opportunity to help guide them to decisions that enable safe and comfortable options. I cannot remember a time, or opportunity, since the advent of internet research and self-booking tools, that consumers wanted or needed professional support from our agents more,” she said.

Petras noted that the Travel Institute training was the gold standard in agent education and training and included its Travel Agent Proficiency, or TAP, exam to confirm students demonstrate a mastery of travel industry basics as they set out to serve travelers.

"New and inexperienced agents need both a solid understanding of industry basics and dynamics as well as a flexible mindset to serve travelers well and have a successful career in travel,” she explained, citing the industry’s continued evolving response around booking patterns and policies, covid-related procedures, available amenities, government restrictions, insurance, safe destinations, resources during travel and more.

TRIPKIT Online is similar to a one-year college education that includes real-world agent experiences and explains industry terminology, key areas of travel such as air and ground transportation, accommodations, tours and more. Course information also includes information on cruises, marketing, geography and advice for a successful independent contractor business.

Recent updates to TRIPKIT also include migration from a hybrid online/print learning model to fully online with a new interactive, self-paced study plan that truly delivers an immersive and flexible learning experience.

“Whether you are new to the industry, a manager looking for new agent training, or a supplier looking to train call center staff, the first step should always be broad-based, foundational industry education,” explained Guida Botelho, CTIE, director of training for The Travel Institute.

A complimentary New to the Industry webinar is available and includes a peek inside the course, an overview of new agent education and a roadmap for industry success.

“It’s really a ‘when-not-if’ scenario for the return of travel to pre-pandemic levels,” Petras remarked. “And when that happens, agent readiness and adaptability will be critical to our industry’s collective ability to support travelers. There is no time like the present for agents to demonstrate their value to travelers and there is no place like The Travel Institute to help ensure they are educated and able to do just that.”

