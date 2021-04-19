Last updated: 06:02 PM ET, Mon April 19 2021

Travel Institute Launches TRIPKIT Fully Online

The Travel Institute has taken its TRIPKIT introductory training course online. The course is equal to one year of college and includes 19 lessons in a self-paced timeline. The course utilizes a new, online study syllabus that guides students through the content in a natural order.

“Truly a game-changer in new agent training, this update represents an anytime, anywhere turnkey solution that gives new and inexperienced agents the capabilities and confidence they need to hit the ground running,” said Diane Petras, CTIE, president at The Travel Institute.

By bringing TRIPKIT online, The Travel Institute removes barriers related to delivery speed and shipping costs. The course also enhances student learning and retention with greater use of The Travel Institute’s unique e-learning platform that includes interactive exercises, enhanced navigation, progress quizzes and more.

“Whether you are just now joining this industry, a manager looking for new talent training, or a supplier looking to train call center staff, the first step is always foundational education so that the students can better assimilate their future product, destination, and procedural training,” Petras explained, emphasizing the non-profit’s focus on high-quality, industry-neutral education for industry newcomers at a low-cost entry point,” said Guida Botelho, CTIE, director of training for The Travel Institute. “There’s simply nothing else like it.”

“Frontline agents are the face of our industry, and this course provides an accessible, seamless learning experience that coaches new agents with the knowledge and know-how they need to best serve travelers and contribute to the collective success of our industry,” Botelho added.

TRIPKIT also provides real-world experience in booking air, ground, accommodations, cruises, tours and packages, as well as industry technology, marketing, economics, geography, weather, culture events and more. The course concludes with the Travel Agent Proficiency or TAP exam.

