Last updated: 05:51 PM ET, Mon October 26 2020

Tourism New Zealand Launches New Marketing Hub

Travel Agent Janeen Christoff October 26, 2020

Aerial view of Queenstown, New Zealand
PHOTO: Aerial view of Queenstown, New Zealand. (photo via Mlenny/E+)

Tourism New Zealand has launched a new marketing hub that provides professionally designed and customizable marketing tools to help travel advisors sell the destination.

Trending Now
Reopening Plans
Reopening from COVID-19
Pleasant Holidays and Journese Expand Resort Portfolio in Jamaica

Jamaica Cares Travel Insurance to Launch in November

Times Square

Officials Urge Locals to Take ‘NYC-cation’ in...

View from a cruise ship.

CDC Updates Recommendation to Defer All Cruise Travel

Couple entering their hotel room.

Hotel Indigo Brand Still Expanding Despite COVID-19 Impact

ADVERTISING

Now is an ideal time for New Zealand to highlight its tourism offerings.

“According to our own audience insights, 60 percent of North American travelers already interested in vacationing in New Zealand want to take a trip within six months of the border opening,” said Michelle Rosenberg, Tourism New Zealand’s senior manager trade partnerships, North America. “Close to 90 percent say they want to come within 12 months.”

The Hub features 100 percent Pure New Zealand brand materials. It offers specific marketing campaigns, including the current “Messages from New Zealand” initiative.

As requested by advisors, there is also information on themed travel experiences such as luxury, food and wine, wildlife, adventure, Maori culture, great outdoors, romance and relaxation, family and multi-generational travel and self-drive/RV vacations.

Auckland, New Zealand
PHOTO: Auckland, New Zealand. (photo via huafires/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

“With this self-service marketing hub, our valued travel partners are now armed with tools to more meaningfully engage with their customers, elevate their marketing efforts, and eventually convert on this pent-up demand,” said Rosenberg.

To further engage with Tourism New Zealand, qualified advisors can also join Tourism New Zealand’s advisor community on Facebook and follow Live with Kimmy as she explores the country.

For more information on New Zealand

For more Travel Agent News

More by Janeen Christoff

Janeen Christoff
airplane waiting for departure in airport terminal

Majority of Travel Advisors Are Traveling Again

Survey Reveals Travel Advisor Confidence in Destination Health Certifications

Blind Travel Agent Triumphs in Sighted World

The Insider's Guide to a US Villa Vacation

THE HUB Social Media Platform Adds New Members

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS