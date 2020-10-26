Tourism New Zealand Launches New Marketing Hub
Travel Agent Janeen Christoff October 26, 2020
Tourism New Zealand has launched a new marketing hub that provides professionally designed and customizable marketing tools to help travel advisors sell the destination.
Now is an ideal time for New Zealand to highlight its tourism offerings.
“According to our own audience insights, 60 percent of North American travelers already interested in vacationing in New Zealand want to take a trip within six months of the border opening,” said Michelle Rosenberg, Tourism New Zealand’s senior manager trade partnerships, North America. “Close to 90 percent say they want to come within 12 months.”
The Hub features 100 percent Pure New Zealand brand materials. It offers specific marketing campaigns, including the current “Messages from New Zealand” initiative.
As requested by advisors, there is also information on themed travel experiences such as luxury, food and wine, wildlife, adventure, Maori culture, great outdoors, romance and relaxation, family and multi-generational travel and self-drive/RV vacations.
“With this self-service marketing hub, our valued travel partners are now armed with tools to more meaningfully engage with their customers, elevate their marketing efforts, and eventually convert on this pent-up demand,” said Rosenberg.
To further engage with Tourism New Zealand, qualified advisors can also join Tourism New Zealand’s advisor community on Facebook and follow Live with Kimmy as she explores the country.
