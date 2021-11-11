Travel Advisors Can Now Book Tours with TourRadar
Travel Agent Lacey Pfalz November 11, 2021
TourRadar, the online marketplace that offers over 50,000 tours across the globe from reputable operators, has celebrated a key milestone with its new Adventure Booking Platform (ABP), which allows travel advisors to use the website to search, book, manage and earn commission on any of its tours.
TourRadar announced the new ABP at its virtual “Adventure Together” event sponsored by Visit Alberta Canada, Amazing Thailand, United Airlines, Hungary and more. The event offered keynote speeches by the CEO and co-founder of TourRadar, Travis Pittman and others, as well as informational sessions on how to use the new ABP.
TourRadar, which is a marketplace for over 2,500 trusted tour operators around the world, can now be used by travel advisors to book private, custom or group adventures.
Travel advisors can easily sign up on TourRadar’s website with their company name and their email. They’ll then be prompted to create their account, which will then take them to their Adventure Booking Platform, where they can search, book and manage all the tours they book using TourRadar. Host agencies, consortias, travel agencies and independent travel advisors can all sign up.
Commission is currently set at eight percent for every adventure, which is about $400 for a $5,000 trip. Those who sign up now can earn an extra one percent for every booking made through the end of 2021. Travel advisors will be paid through linking their business bank accounts to the Adventure Booking Platform.
The travel advisor ABP can also be customized with a travel agency’s personal logo. Advisors can easily search for the best trip that fits their clients’ needs, then can download brochures, request private tour options from a group tour and more.
When booking, travel advisors can add traveler details and calculate their commission immediately. The commission is hidden under a drop-down tab, so if clients are with the advisor, the commission won’t be visible until the advisor clicks on the tab.
Another great feature of TourRadar’s booking page are payment link options. Instead of asking for a credit card over the phone or via email, which can be open to security risks, advisors can send a payment link to their client via email, which the clients can then open and add in their own information.
Travelers also have the option to pay in two-week, zero-interest installments or the traditional deposit and final payment.
After payment, the advisor will be able to see all the information about the trip, request pre- and post-trip accommodations, communicate directly with the operator, download invoices, request airport transfers, modify the booking and more all from the ABP’s Manage My Bookings page.
"Our goal is to rebuild travel in a better way in the post-pandemic world,” said Pittman. “We want more people to get out of the main tourist hubs and experience themselves and the planet on a new more meaningful and sustainable level. There is no better solution to this than organized adventures.”
For more information or to sign up, please visit TourRadar.
