Travel Talk: Takeaways From 2023 ITB Berlin
Travel Agent TravelPulse Staff March 10, 2023
This week, the halls at Messe Berlin were buzzing with thousands of members of the travel trade, returning in person to ITB Berlin for the first time since 2019. Among those in attendance, taking part in the event’s programming and networking, were several thought leaders from Northstar Travel Group, including Walter Buschta, SVP of Marketing & Client Services for Phocuswright; Yeoh Siew Hoon, Founder of Web in Travel; and Charuta Fadnis, SVP of Research and Product Strategy for Phocuswright.
For the latest episode of Travel Talk by Northstar Travel Group, we caught up with this team to hear about the buzz on the show floor and takeaways from the conversations they have been having with the many industry leaders at the event. They discuss the high interest around travel in Asia and still to come China, the significance of International Women’s Day and DEI efforts more broadly and close with a round of “rapid fire” on the hottest topics in the travel industry now.
Watch the video above to learn more about the full return of ITB Berlin.
