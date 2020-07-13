Valerie Wilson Travel Adds Vagabond as an Affiliate Agency
Valerie Wilson Travel (VWT) has added Vagabond Travel as an affiliate agency.
The addition of the prominent New Jersey travel agency expands VWT’s reputation as a top luxury travel management firm in the Greater New York City area.
Vagabond Travel, a member of the luxury network Virtuoso, is a full-service travel agency specializing in leisure and corporate travel with clients nationwide. Established in 1971, Vagabond works to create customized travel experiences, as well as cost-effective business itineraries. Vagabond Travel is committed to high-touch service and exceeding client expectations.
“Over the years, we have admired Vagabond Travel’s continuous growth in the industry. Their reputation and extensive experience will compliment VWT as a powerhouse in luxury travel,” said Patrick Fragale, executive vice president of VWT. “We truly believe the alignment with VWT will enhance the value and benefits offered to their clients. Together, we will make a stronger team with endless possibilities.”
As a 45-year travel industry veteran and agency owner, Vagabond President Ethel Sher has cultivated strong relationships with hoteliers and other industry suppliers, which she leverages on behalf of her agency and its clients.
“Our goal is to provide a superior travel product at the best possible value to each client who looks to us for travel advice and trip planning,” Sher said. “I wholeheartedly believe that this affiliation with VWT will allow us to continue doing just that, and more.”
VWT, headquartered in New York City, was founded by Valerie Ann Wilson, CEO and owner, in 1981, and managed along with her two daughters, Co-Presidents and Owners Jennifer Wilson-Buttigieg and Kimberly Wilson Wetty, as well as CFO and Owner, Brian Buttigieg.
