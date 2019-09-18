Voting Now Open for the 2020 Travvy Awards
Travel Agent Donald Wood September 18, 2019
Before the 2020 edition of the Travvy Awards takes over New York City this February, travel agents will have the chance to cast their votes for the best-of-the-best in the industry.
Voting for the top suppliers, destinations, technology providers and attractions is open now and concludes on October 31. The award presentations will take place during the sixth annual ceremony from Gotham Hall on February 12, 2020.
Travel agents can sign into the official Travvy voting page using their Agent Studio, TravelPulse or Hotel Rewards accounts and begin voting immediately.
Agents that vote for every award in each category will be entered to win a series of prizes, including a pair of Bose wireless noise-canceling headphones, a Chromebook or an iPad. One winner will be chosen for each prize.
The battle for the top spot in a variety of categories covering travel companies, products, agencies and destinations is intense, as the Travvy Awards have earned the reputation as the Academy Awards of the travel industry.
Agents can vote on categories like Best Cruise Line, Best Hotels & Resorts, Best Destinations, Best Tour Operators, Best Agency and so much more.
Make your voice heard by voting today!
The 2019 edition of the Travvy Awards was a critically acclaimed success, as travel agents cast a record of more than 130,000 votes on nearly 280 awards. The show was hosted by the always-entertaining Mark Murphy and the intermission entertainment was performed by RANGE a cappella.
Some of the biggest winners from last year include Avoya Travel, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, Royal Caribbean International, Travel Impressions and more.
You can check out the complete list of 2019 Travvy Awards winners here.
For more information on New York City
For more Travel Agent News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS