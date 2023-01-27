Last updated: 01:53 PM ET, Fri January 27 2023

Wanderfully Planned Launches New FAM Trip Concept for Travel Advisors

Travel Agent Donald Wood January 27, 2023

Lisbon, Portugal
Lisbon, Portugal (Photo via Hans Brunk)

Wanderfully Planned announced the launch of a new FAM concept for travel advisors, dubbed Wanderfully Fammed, and its first trip to Portugal—a journey that reaches Lisbon, Porto and the Douro Valley—scheduled for March 2023.

Running between March 20-29, Wanderfully Fammed will lead a group of advisors to Portugal on a personalized journey designed to educate them on selling the country to their prospective clients.

As part of the experience, agents will receive a personalized schedule with free time built in, customized proposal and itinerary templates, professional photos, a marketing guide and additional tools to craft dream vacations.

“As much as we like to plan and be in control, most of us don’t have that luxury,” Wanderfully Planned founder Julie Patterson said. “We are busy with client work and wearing all other hats that it requires to run a successful business.”

“My goal with the Wanderfully Fammed trips is to plan the type of trips the advisors would plan if they were putting it together for themselves, filled with hotels, experiences, restaurants and bars they would be excited to check out personally and that speak to their ideal clients,” Patterson continued.

Wanderfully Planned will also provide advisors with a supplemental list of vetted restaurants, bars and experiences they can enjoy in their free time and recommend to clients.

In addition, Patterson will handle taking notes, figuring out the logistics and making new connections so agents can sit back, relax and enjoy themselves as they learn the best ways to sell Portugal’s key destinations.

“Everything on the FAM has been selected because it is amazing and appeals to both the advisor as well as their ideal client,” Patterson said. “With these FAMs, I seek to create an opportunity for likeminded advisors to network, learn from one another and form relationships with others in the industry that last well beyond the trip.”

