Last updated: 05:00 AM ET, Fri December 10 2021

Why Travel Advisors Need to Join Their National Trade Association

Travel Agent American Society of Travel Advisors (ASTA) Janeen Christoff December 10, 2021

ASTA Global Live lounge
ASTA Global Live lounge

The American Society of Travel Advisors (ASTA) has been an indispensable resource over the last two years—possibly more so than ever in its history. They've lobbied Congress, the White House, the Department of Labor and more to make sure that travel advisors and all of the hard work they do are not forgotten when legislation and new programs are being considered.

ASTA was established more than 90 years ago, and its mission has always been to ensure the voice of the advisor, the industry and the traveler is heard through advocacy efforts on all levels of government.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Travel Agents Are Back!
Travel graphic cartoon
Aerial view of Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

gallery icon The Los Cabos Specialist Program Will Set You Up To Sell a...

Travel advisor taking notes at home

Why Travel Advisors Can Count on ALG Vacations

Resilient Lady

Virgin Voyages Reveals Epic Wave Season Offer

Alejandro Reynal, president and CEO of Apple Leisure Group

Travel Agents Hear From Top Executives During AMR Collection&#...

Advocating on behalf of the travel community is just one of the many benefits travel advisors gain from their ASTA membership, however.

In addition, to a voice on Capitol Hill during the pandemic, ASTA members are the first to know when major travel news hits. ASTA also works to shape a positive narrative about the value of travel advisors to consumers through its media efforts.

Members also have access to new leads through ASTA's TravelSense.org consumer-focused platform. ASTA helps its members develop valuable relationships, and ASTA events, hosted webinars and expert-led educational programming provide opportunities for all members to continue to grow and learn about the industry.

In particular, aspiring advisors can take advantage of ASTA's Verified Travel Advisor Certification Program.

For those who are interested in all of the benefits available to members, ASTA offers current and prospective members access to monthly webinars on the second Wednesday of each month to learn how to get the most out of their membership.

For more information on American Society of Travel Advisors (ASTA), United States

For more Travel Agent News

More by Janeen Christoff

Janeen Christoff
Aerial view of Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

The Los Cabos Specialist Program Will Set You Up To Sell a...

Los Cabos Tourism Board

Hyatt CEO Addresses Travel Agents at AMR Collection Event

ASTA Expresses Support for Extension of ERTC

Journese, AMR Collection Announce New Travel Advisor Incentive

gallery icon Master Aruba and Get Rewarded by Becoming an Aruba Certified Expert

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS