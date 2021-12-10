Why Travel Advisors Need to Join Their National Trade Association
December 10, 2021
The American Society of Travel Advisors (ASTA) has been an indispensable resource over the last two years—possibly more so than ever in its history. They've lobbied Congress, the White House, the Department of Labor and more to make sure that travel advisors and all of the hard work they do are not forgotten when legislation and new programs are being considered.
ASTA was established more than 90 years ago, and its mission has always been to ensure the voice of the advisor, the industry and the traveler is heard through advocacy efforts on all levels of government.
Advocating on behalf of the travel community is just one of the many benefits travel advisors gain from their ASTA membership, however.
In addition, to a voice on Capitol Hill during the pandemic, ASTA members are the first to know when major travel news hits. ASTA also works to shape a positive narrative about the value of travel advisors to consumers through its media efforts.
Members also have access to new leads through ASTA's TravelSense.org consumer-focused platform. ASTA helps its members develop valuable relationships, and ASTA events, hosted webinars and expert-led educational programming provide opportunities for all members to continue to grow and learn about the industry.
In particular, aspiring advisors can take advantage of ASTA's Verified Travel Advisor Certification Program.
For those who are interested in all of the benefits available to members, ASTA offers current and prospective members access to monthly webinars on the second Wednesday of each month to learn how to get the most out of their membership.
