Win Cruises, Flights and More During the Leisure, Destination and Cruise Expo
Travel Agent Patrick Clarke July 10, 2020
The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the many benefits of attending virtual events that allow today's travel advisors to network and engage with the world's leading suppliers while staying safe and avoiding hefty travel expenses to attend in-person meetings.
This month's Leisure, Destination and Cruise Expo—taking place July 15-16 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. ET—will not only expand attendees' knowledge of top destinations and suppliers while connecting them with fellow travel advisors and powerful industry professionals but offers the chance to win multiple prizes, including cruises, flights and much more.
Award-winning Celebrity Cruises is giving away a Caribbean cruise of up to seven nights in a Veranda Stateroom. The lucky winner will be able to select up to three itineraries for sailings by December 31, 2021, and be booked based on availability.
Meanwhile, American Queen Steamboat Company and Victory Cruise Lines will award one winner a seven-night voyage aboard the American Countess valued at $8,000.
Travel advisors can also win complimentary economy class tickets from Japan Airlines, which is joining forces with the Japan National Tourism Organization to award a free flight between North America and Japan to one booth visitor each day of the expo.
Other exciting prizes include an American Express Gift Card valued at $100 from Atlas Ocean Voyages and a $235 Travelpro Platinum Magna 2 Expandable Spinner suitcase from the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority as well as a backpack filled with travel amenities from Munich Airport and a wool meeting planner folder and post-it office box from Bavaria Tourism.
