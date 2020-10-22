Win Prizes While Expanding Your Expertise Through Travel Agent Academy
Travel Agent Patrick Clarke October 22, 2020
Enrolling in Travel Agent Academy's specialist courses is one of the quickest and easiest ways to take your business to the next level. And right now, travel advisors can supplement their knowledge while winning some awesome prizes in the process.
For example, travel professionals who graduate from Travel Agent Academy's Korea Travel Specialist Program by November 6 will be entered to win one of 20 $100 Amazon gift cards.
The informative course will teach travel advisors how to match each of their clients with the ideal Korea vacation as well as key information regarding transportation and accommodations in addition to helpful travel tips they can pass along. Users will also dive into more than a half-dozen worthwhile destinations including Seoul, Gangwon-do, Busan, Jeju, Gyeongju, Daegu and Jeonju.
Meanwhile, travel advisors graduating from Travel Agent Academy's Los Cabos Specialist Program course by October 30 will be entered to win free resort stays in Mexico's fastest-growing beach destination.
In addition to a certificate of graduation, graduates will receive a pair of Continuing Education Units from The Travel Institute and unlock a slew of exclusive offers for themselves and their clients from a variety of hotels and resorts throughout Los Cabos.
Visit TravelAgentAcademy.com to enroll in the Korea and Los Cabos Specialist Programs and a host of other courses to start increasing bookings and winning prizes today.
