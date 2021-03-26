Last updated: 02:39 PM ET, Fri March 26 2021

World Travel Holdings Delivers Care Packages To Celebrity Apex Crew

Travel Agent Celebrity Cruises Lacey Pfalz March 26, 2021

Cheer at the Pier
World Travel Holdings' "Cheer at the Pier" initiative. From Left: Drew Daly, senior vice president & general manager of Dream Vacations, CruiseOne, and Cruises Inc.; Andrea Giraldo, director of events and corporate giving for World Travel Holdings; Barbara Julian, strategic market manager for Celebrity Cruises; warehouse employees; and Rachel Shapiro, public relations and corporate communications manager for World Travel Holdings.

World Travel Holdings, the nation’s largest cruise agency and leisure travel company delivered care packages for the crew of the Celebrity Apex before its launch to Greece.

The care packages are part of the companywide “Cheer at the Pier” initiative, which aims to thank crewmembers onboard cruise ships for their work.

“As we await the return to cruise, we thought what better way to celebrate the cruise line partnerships than by sharing a bit of cheer with others by doing something special for those that help make our cruising experiences so wonderful – the crew!” said Loren Kennedy, senior vice president of human resources and customer care.

The care packages were delivered by some of the industry’s leaders, such as Celebrity Cruises’ strategic market manager Barbara Julian and CruiseOne, Dream Vacations and Cruises, Inc.’s senior vice president and general manager Drew Daly.

The Celebrity Apex will be the first Celebrity ship to begin cruising this summer in Europe. It is set to sail its first cruise from Greece on June 19, visiting Santorini, Mykonos and Rhodes in Greece, Limassol in Cyprus, as well as Haifa and Jerusalem in Israel. The Celebrity Apex is the newest ship in Celebrity’s new Edge Series.

