Younger Travelers Are Among Many Turning To Travel Advisors in 2021
Travel Agent Virtuoso Laurie Baratti May 21, 2021
Travel advisors seem to have gained new relevance in the aftermath of COVID-19. As more and more people get vaccinated, and infection rates decline, people are again daring to book travel for the not-too-distant future, but not without an ample measure of caution.
The pandemic having forced a good portion of Americans to cancel their travel plans for over a year now and amid lingering uncertainty about when it will be safe, or even possible, to travel to their destinations, consumers are understandably trepidatious about committing to travel bookings. Especially since it’s not over yet.
With new or altered travel restrictions and requirements amid the pandemic having cropped up at a moment’s notice, many folks now feel like they’re on shaky ground when approaching travel planning. In these confusing and unstable times, more travelers are turning to travel advisors, whose job is to stay updated and well-informed about various destinations’ rules and regulations, as well as troubleshoot and smooth out any issues that arise for their clients. They also typically have insider connections and access to better deals, along with a thorough knowledge of industry workings and their clients’ destinations.
“I think that part of the reason we’ve seen an uptick in requests is because it’s so overwhelming for travelers to keep track of everything,” said Shelby Dziwulski, founder at Authenteco. “There are so many changes happening every day, so it’s helpful having someone whose job it is to have that expertise.”
According to the Washington Post, a recent study by travel tech company Travelport found that 33 percent of travelers foresaw themselves enlisting the aid of travel advisors from now on because of the pandemic. The most significant shift was noted among travelers aged 18 to 38, with 39 percent of respondents in that age bracket being more likely to book their future trips through an advisor.
When asked why they’re now more likely to work with a travel advisor, 65 percent of those surveyed said they’d feel more secure booking through an agency that has the latest travel safety information; 23 percent said it was in case their bookings need to be canceled or changed; seven percent said it was because a travel agent could help them get home if problems arose mid-trip; and five percent said they simply preferred to talk with a live person, given the complexities presently involved in traveling.
“Advisors have always acted as advocates for their clients, and it was no more apparent than now,” said Misty Belles, managing director of global public relations for global travel agency network Virtuoso. She also added that travelers who have the backing of a large travel agency and an advisor to liaise on their behalf generally enjoy better results than those who go it alone.
Dan Ilves, senior vice president of TravelStore, drew a comparison between travel advisors and stockbrokers: “You can buy your own stocks just as readily as a stockbroker, so why use one? For the expertise,” he pointed out. “Do you have the time to make the right calls and do the research? The confidence to do it on your own? If you do, great. Personally, I want the advice and guidance of somebody who lives and breathes that industry, and has insight that I don’t.”
Sponsored Content
-
-
7 nights at the price of 6 in Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
For more information on Virtuoso
For more Travel Agent News
More by Laurie Baratti
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS