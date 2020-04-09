Last updated: 12:43 PM ET, Thu April 09 2020

Airbnb Launches Online Experiences

Travel Technology Patrick Clarke April 09, 2020

Airbnb Office
PHOTO: Airbnb office. (Photo via Flickr/Open Grid Scheduler)

Airbnb has launched Online Experiences in an effort to help both hosts and guests connect, experience virtual travel and earn income during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Highlights of the new program include virtual activities for families, fun meetings for co-workers and exciting features for groups

You May Also Like

Rosewood Bermuda Palm Court Pool Celebrate Easter at Home With Traditions From Around the... Features & Advice

Travel Trivia gallery icon Do You Know Your Travel Trivia?

Social media loves travel. Travel is Social Media's Most Talked-About Topic... Features & Advice

TravelPulse Podcast TravelPulse Podcast: Expert Financial Advice to Navigate... Entertainment

Group of friends taking a selfie in London. Agent to Agent: Selling Group Travel During the COVID-19... Tammy Levent

Examples of the new Online Experiences include learning the secrets of magic, making coffee with a professional coffee taster and bartending with experts.

Airbnb has partnered with several local organizations to offer these new experiences free of charge, including SAGE—the world’s largest and oldest organization dedicated to improving the lives of LGBT older people—National Council on Aging (NCOA), Associazione Nazionale Alpini and Amigos de los Mayores.

"Human connection is at the core of what we do. With so many people needing to stay indoors to protect their health, we want to provide an opportunity for our hosts to connect with our global community of guests in the only way possible right now, online," said Catherine Powell, Head of Airbnb Experiences, in a statement.

"Millions of elders aren’t able to go outside and risk their health due to the current crisis, and need activities to help them stay connected to the world around them," added SAGE CEO Michael Adams. "Through our partnership with Airbnb, SAGE is able to give older members of LGBT communities across the country an opportunity to not only meet other people but also learn a new hobby and travel to nearly anywhere around the world, all from the safety of their home. This is what partnership and connection is all about."

Booking is open now for dozens of virtual Airbnb Experiences available at airbnb.com/online-experiences, with more to come in the next few months.

For more Travel Technology News

More by Patrick Clarke

Patrick Clarke
Sell More with the Best Technology in the Industry

Top Travel Technology Leaders Honored at 2020 Travvy Awards

Enterprise Rent-A-Car

Facial Recognition for Global Entry Gaining Popularity

Google Enhances Travel Website With New Tools

New Allianz Survey Predicts the Future of Travel

Blue Ribbon Bags Mourns Death of Partner and Founding Member Barry Liben

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS