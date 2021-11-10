Last updated: 10:30 AM ET, Wed November 10 2021

Delta Air Lines Announces New Distribution Agreement With Amadeus

Delta Air Lines announced a new global distribution agreement with Amadeus that will provide travelers a full range of options via the Amadeus Travel Platform for enhanced retailing.

The multi-year, value-based distribution agreement will give Amadeus-connected travel sellers access to the full range of Delta’s products. An optimized shopping display provides expanded product options on all flights, including attributes and ancillary services.

The partnership expands customer choice and allows the airline and its travel agency partners to deliver more value and relevant content for travelers.

“We commend Amadeus for their commitment to innovation,” Delta Managing Director Jeff Lobl said. “Aligning the travel distribution ecosystem with value-creation and shopping display improvements will benefit all customers in their channels of choice.”

“This agreement completes the transformation of Delta’s distribution partnerships as we work together to elevate the customer experience in our indirect channels,” Lobl continued.

The Amadeus Travel Platform offers the broadest range of content across multiple channels, which gives travel sellers and buyers access to Delta’s various products through a range of front-end solutions, including Amadeus Selling Platform Connect, Amadeus Web Services and the Cytric self-booking and expense solution.

Amadeus’ Executive Vice President Javier Laforgue said the agreement solidifies the two companies’ longstanding partnership.

“As we navigate through COVID-19 and look to rebuild travel for the future, bringing back traveler confidence will be key,” Laforgue said. “Together we are working towards these goals by modernizing the shopping experience and creating more value for travel sellers and travelers through Amadeus’ advanced distribution solutions.”

