Last updated: 12:24 PM ET, Tue April 07 2020

Branded Airline and Hotel Google Search Volume Drops

Hotel & Resort Claudette Covey April 07, 2020

Airplane with a coronavirus warning sign concept in the foreground.
PHOTO: SEMrush found a 17 percent decline in Google search volume in January and February. (Photo via iStock/Getty Images Plus/Animaflora)

Unquestionably, the coronavirus has had a devastating impact on the airline and hotel industries, a fact that has been further evidenced in findings from SEMrush, a trends data analytic firm, which tracked Google search volume for the two travel segments.

The company’s industry-wide, branded airline searches found a 17 percent decline from January through February.

Trending Now
Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that are common in many different species of animals, including camels, cattle, cats, and bats.
Delta Aircraft interior (Photo via Delta)

Delta Donates 200,000 Pounds of Food to Hospitals and Food Banks

Airlines & Airports
Costa Cruises - Costa Favolosa

Costa Favolosa Crew Member Dies of Coronavirus After Disembarking

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship
Alaska Airlines Boeing 737

Alaska Airlines Responds to RavnAir's Suspension of Service

Airlines & Airports
Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands

Cayman Islands Recognized for Proactive Measures Against...

Destination & Tourism
An American Airlines Boeing 777 taking off from Los Angeles International Airport

On Average, US Airlines Have Enough Cash to Survive 8 Months

Airlines & Airports

The hardest hit carriers were Bangkok Airways (-33 percent), China Eastern (-33 percent) and China Southern (-45 percent.)

On a brighter note, searches were expected to increase on average by 16.5 percent in March, according to SEMrush.

Meanwhile, airlines were extremely active on social media in February and March in order to conduct “damage control,” the company said.

SEMrush also conducted a Twitter sentiment analysis to gauge reaction to each global carrier. The most tweeted airlines were, respectively, Delta Air Lines, Ryanair, EasyJet, American Airlines, British Airways, Lufthansa, Qantas, Southwest Airlines and KLM.

Interestingly, the data analysis uncovered that Twitter activity was typically more positive than negative – with the exception of Alitalia. Lufthansa “had the highest amount of tweets that used a negative tone,” SEMrush said.

Qatar received the largest amount of tweets “using positive language to describe the airline,” followed by Southwest, Turkish Airlines and SAS, the company said.

On the hotel front, SEMrush data uncovered that Google search volume for major global chains dropped, on average, by four percent from January to February. The hardest chains were Raffles Hotels & Resorts (-33 percent), Choice Hotels (-19 percent); and Belmond Aman Resorts, Ritz-Carlton and Disney Resort Hotels, which were down by 18.5 percent.

“While search volumes for airlines are projected to recover in March, those for the major hotel chains are projected to decline even further in March by an industry average of 14.9 percent,” SEMrush said.

For more information on United States

For more Hotel & Resort News

More by Claudette Covey

Claudette Covey
Hilton Garden Inn Victorville, California

Hilton, American Express Donate One Million Rooms to Medical...

W Mexico City: Youthful, Earthy Energy

Amalfi Coast Hotels Offer Dream Getaways to Support COVID-19 Research

Caribbean Hotel Occupancy Experiences Steep Decline

Hyatt Updates Cancellation Policies and Member Benefits

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS