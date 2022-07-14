Hotel Industry Continues Digital Age Evolution With Metaverse Hospitality
Travel Technology Donald Wood July 14, 2022
Metaverse Hospitality (MH) is working to blend the travel experience within the virtual realm through the Metaverse and web3, which blurs the lines between the physical and digital worlds.
MH is the builder of the first hotels in the Metaverse and the leading company onboarding hotels and restaurants to web3 technology. The brand released NFTs in June that not only act as a valued asset in the Metaverse, but also provide tangible awards and perks in the real world.
Starting with the acquisition of “land” across two different Metaverses, MH created their Genesis Collection featuring three properties, which provide enriching guest experiences and events, host digital outposts for key partners and allow travelers from around the world to connect without ever leaving home.
“The average traveler should know that hotels in the metaverse are the next step in the process of booking your dream vacation,” MH CEO Tommy Farr said. “Not only will concierge services adapt to serve in the metaverse, but hotels will mimic their properties in real life completely to show their guests what is offered.”
“Guests will be able to meet and mingle with people from around the world as they would in a typical resort and enjoy some of the same amenities like visiting a bar, rooftop lounge, spa, sport courts, gyms, shopping and more,” Farr continued. “To be able to utilize all the Metaverse has to offer, they will need to take advantage of NFTs, a non-fungible-token that is built on different blockchains where cryptocurrency is used.”
MH offers a blend of B2C and B2B operations centered on helping individuals and businesses take advantage of all the Metaverse has to offer. The properties include NFT House, Hotel Euphoria and Wrlds Resort and Spa, with future properties in the works across Metaverse lands.
In addition to helping existing hotels understand the rapidly evolving tech of web3—blockchain technology—MH also consuls on what options and operations would best fit the digital presence of the physical location.
MH has already worked with some of the top hotels, including the St. Regis Atlanta, Four Seasons Oahu, Ritz Carlton Central Park, the Waldorf Astoria Cabo and more. The company plans to offer its expertise in the Metaverse and real world to deliver what travelers expect from this virtual experience.
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.
Sponsored Content
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Join ALG Vacations® for our brand-new podcastPromoted by ALG Vacations
-
A true adults only Caribbean atmospherePromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Travel Agent Academy Presents Florida's Paradise Coast as a Fresh Dimension of the Sunshine State
For more information on United States
For more Travel Technology News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS