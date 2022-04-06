NCL Launches Cruise Industry’s First Collection of NFTs
Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) announced it would sail into the Metaverse with the launch of the cruise industry’s first collection of NFTs, adding to the brand’s legacy of pioneering firsts.
Starting on April 13 at 9 a.m. ET, NCL will open for auction and sale a collection of six NFTs to celebrate the launch of the cutting-edge Norwegian Prima Class ships through the cruise line’s soon-to-launch online NFT marketplace.
The NFT art pieces were created by Italian artist Manuel Di Rita, who also crafted the hull art on the record-breaking Norwegian Prima and her sister vessel Norwegian Viva.
“We strive to adopt the most cutting-edge technology at Norwegian Cruise Line and strongly believe that providing our guests the opportunity to own digital assets that connect them with an unforgettable cruise experience is an essential step forward,” NCL Chief Digital Experience Officer Scott Piccolo said.
The first of the six art pieces will be auctioned at the starting rate of $2,500, with the remaining NFTs sold for prices beginning at $250. The first winner will also be awarded a balcony stateroom on one of Norwegian Prima’s U.S. inaugural voyages, setting sail from NCL’s new PortMiami terminal.
The first piece in the NFT collection resembles the hull art on Norwegian Prima and provides the buyer an opportunity to own a piece of the ship for years to come. The additional five NFT pieces showcase innovative 3D designs often depicted in Di Rita’s works.
All proceeds from the NFT auction and sales will be donated to Teach For America, an organization that finds, develops and supports a network of leaders who expand opportunities for children in classrooms, schools and every sector.
“Teach For America embraces innovation and industry leaders, and we are especially proud of the work Norwegian Cruise Line has done to celebrate and recognize teachers through its annual NCL Giving Joy campaign, which celebrates the intersection of travel and education,” Teach For America Miami-Dade LaKeisha Wells-Palmer said.
Norwegian Prima’s Christening voyage will depart from Reykjavík, Iceland, in August and feature a performance from godmother Katy Perry.
