Liberty Travel & Blue Ribbon Bags Ink Partnership: Commitment to Service
Travel Technology October 28, 2019
WHY IT RATES: Travelers can rest assured their delayed luggage will arrive promptly. If not, a satisfaction guarantee pays $1,000 per bag.—Jessica Zickefoose, TravelPulse Associate Editor
Liberty Travel, the retail leisure travel brand of Flight Center Travel Group USA, and Blue Ribbon Bags (BRB), the world’s leading delayed baggage tracking service and one of the fastest-growing ancillary services in the travel market, have taken steps to strengthen their partnership to increase the service offering for Liberty Travel clients.
For only $5 USD, BRB tracks and expedites the return of baggage that is delayed by the airlines while sending real-time email & SMS updates to the client and Travel Consultant regarding the status of the delayed baggage. If the luggage cannot be returned to the client within 96 hours, BRB will provide the client with a satisfaction guarantee payment of $1,000 USD per bag. BRB covers every flight, everywhere in the world.
As part of the longstanding successful partnership with various brands under the Flight Centre Travel Group global umbrella, the delayed baggage tracking service has been integrated into Liberty Travel’s internal booking platform. The integration enables Travel Consultants to include the BRB service as an added value in Liberty’s Travel package. Liberty clients can now travel with peace of mind, knowing they have BRB luggage protection.
In addition to the value that BRB adds for the client, it adds equivalent value for the Travel Consultant. They no longer need to spend countless hours on the phone trying to assist their clients in locating their mishandled baggage, as the information is provided to them in real-time. Due to the benefits on both the B2C and B2B side, by year-end, BRB is expecting that approximately 75% of all tickets sold through Liberty Travel will have the service attached to their travel package.
Robert Ardino, Vice President of Blue Ribbon Bags, stated: “Liberty Travel’s dedication to service aligns perfectly with BRB’s goal of providing peace of mind for travelers. It is not a coincidence that Liberty Travel remains one of the top leisure agencies in the US which is greatly attributed to their commitment to service.”
“At Liberty, we strive to provide our customers with a comprehensive travel experience, which includes everything from a seamless booking process to a blissful stay in the destination, and from comprehensive insurance coverage to incidental support,” said Christina Pedroni, Vice President of Liberty Travel. “Our partnership with Blue Ribbon Bags was the perfect addition to our robust travel package offering; ensuring that we have our customers covered – no matter what their travel needs may be.”
When asked about the importance of the partnership between Liberty Travel and BRB, Ardino emphasized: “It is an honor to partner with Liberty Travel and service their valued and vast customer base. The partnership with Liberty Travel and other brands within Flight Centre Travel Group have been integral for BRB’s continued growth.”
SOURCE: Blue Ribbon Bags press release
