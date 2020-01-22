Adventures by Disney Offers More Opportunities for Family Vacations in 2021
Mackenzie Cullen January 22, 2020
Adventures by Disney has big plans for 2021. Families can enjoy their vacations aboard one of the 30 sailings of 2021 along the Danube, Rhine, Rhone and Seine rivers.
Guests who cruise along the Rhine River get to explore the villages of Switzerland, France, Germany and the Netherlands. Highlights of this itinerary including toboggan rides, an indoor water park, horseback rides and the exploration of 30 European castles. Guests will also get a look into the construction of Disney Cruise Line’s fifth cruise ship, the Disney Wish.
Sailings along the Danube River feature destinations in Germany, Austria, Slovakia and Hungary. Highlights include exploring medieval ruins and scaling treetop rope bridges. Fans of musicals will also see the very hills that Julie Andrews frolicked through in “The Sound of Music.”
Cruise through the Rhone River sail through the south of France. Excursions through the region of Provence include a Vincent Van Gogh-themed art workshop, hunting for truffles and kayaking beneath a 2,000-year-old Roman aqueduct.
Seine River cruises are the best options for those who are fans of the City of Lights, and these excursions celebrate rural France. Destinations include provincial French towns, the historic beaches of Normandy, Monet’s House and Gardens, the cliffs of Etretat, and, of course, Paris.
Even families traveling without children can get in on the fun with select specialty, seasonal and themed departures like the Food and Wine and Oktoberfest-themed cruises.
Guests will also have the opportunity to extend their river cruise vacations with three-day, two-night stays in select European cities. These extensions include the Paris Escape, which can be added to Seine and Rhone sailings; the Amsterdam Escape, which can be added to Rhine sailings; and the Budapest Escape, which can be added to Danube sailings.
Adventures by Disney Escapes can be booked as standalone getaways or as add-ons to other vacation plans.
Bookings will be available starting January 29, 2020.
More details on Adventures by Disney river cruises can be found on the River Cruising with Disney page of adventuresbydisney.com.
