Don’t Miss Travel Impressions’ Springtacular Savings 2020 Sale
Travel Impressions will soon be wrapping up its annual Springtacular Savings sale, featuring some of the year’s best rates on vacations. Hundreds of packages are still on sale throughout destinations in the Caribbean, Mexico, Central America and Hawaii at special prices of up to 74 percent off.
Plus, customers will find select extras that vary by resort, including free kids’ stays, resort discounts, and plenty of exclusive VIP amenities included with flight-plus-hotel packages.
Springtacular Savings offers are valid on bookings through March 19, 2020, for travel at any time between April 1 through December 15, 2020, and apply to such major hospitality brands as: AMResorts, Hard Rock Hotels and Palladium Hotel Group, as well as some of the most enticing Barceló, Iberostar, Karisma, Meliá, and RIU Hotels & Resorts properties.
Plus, Travel Impressions is offering an additional discount of up to $150 when booking at one of 30 reduced-rate resort properties. Agents need only apply promo code SPRINGTACULAR20 to maximize savings to take advantage of extra savings at fantastic hotels across its global portfolio, including:
—Grand Oasis Cancun
—Hyatt Regency Waikiki Beach Resort
—Iberostar Playa Mita Puerto Vallarta
—Riu Palace Costa Rica
—Secrets Wild Orchid Montego Bay
—TRS Cap Cana Hotel
Travel advisors not only enjoy access to these exclusive deals to offer their clientele, but will also receive 500 bonus WAVES rewards points for each FIT booking made at participating properties during the promotional period. The newly-instated agent rewards program from Apple Leisure Group Vacations (ALGV), WAVES enables travel advisors to earn points on bookings made through Travel Impressions, as well as across all other ALGV brands.
Points are redeemable towards personal travel, including airfare and hotel stays, or can be converted directly to dollar-value currency with the Virtual Visa, which can be utilized just like a cash card and is good anywhere Visa is accepted. These Virtual Visa card accounts can also be linked with digital wallet services, such as Apple Pay, Google Pay Send or Samsung Pay, to purchase goods or services at physical storefront businesses or through online retailers.
Part of the industry-leading ALGV family, Travel Impressions has maintained its own reputation for excellence since its beginnings in 1974, becoming one of the world’s leading leisure tour operators and providing extensive FIT travel options to destinations all around the world.
For more information, visit travimp.com/springtacular.
