Flexibility Is Key Now More Than Ever
Vacation Packages ALG Vacations Codie Liermann December 29, 2020
As the travel industry continues to slowly transition back to what it used to be before the dramatic year of 2020, there are new factors travelers are putting an importance on.
In the past, your clients might have been asking about the lowest price, the busiest and most energetic destination you could think of or the cheapest cruise you could find. But long gone are the days of travelers trying to snag the best deal.
Future travelers are not only putting a high emphasis on health and safety, but also on flexibility. Having a flexible policy, as well as a flexible mindset, is crucial now more than it has ever been.
This begins with working with a travel advisor. Agents showed their ability to quickly maneuver through all the obstacles the coronavirus pandemic tossed their way, and they didn’t hesitate to do whatever it took to ensure their clients’ trips were canceled, rescheduled, refunded, etc. And in this new era of information overload, working with a travel advisor is necessary.
One of the most essential steps in ensuring your clients have flexibility is making sure their reservation includes travel insurance to cover their trip investment.
When working with ALG Vacations, each of its brands offers a comprehensive insurance option to go along with the vacation booking. If insurance didn’t use to be something you discussed with your clients often, now is the time to change that.
Travel insurance covers issues both big – such as having to cancel a trip – and small – such as a missing piece of luggage. Having a vacation covered with an insurance policy provides both you and your clients peace of mind.
As confidence begins to increase, more and more travelers will be booking future trips. However, this pandemic isn’t over, and hurdles will still come up throughout the process. It’s important to help your clients to have a flexible mindset, and this means working with companies that have flexible policies.
Knowing that clients may have to alter or cancel their vacations due to circumstances out of their control, ALG Vacations recently announced it is eliminating change and cancellation fees. This will help agents to build consumer confidence during the booking process.
“ALGV remains committed to doing whatever we can to be the family of operators that offers the very best pricing and most lenient policies,” Jacki Marks, executive vice president-trade brands, recently wrote in a letter to travel advisors.
“Because this year especially, we are thankful for the collective mindset that has allowed us to learn, lean, and grow TOGETHER, and it's important to us to continue to contribute to it.”
For more information on ALG Vacations, Apple Vacations, Funjet Vacations, United Vacations, Southwest Vacations
For more Vacation Packages News
More by Codie Liermann
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS