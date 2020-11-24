Apple Leisure Group Vacations Eliminates Change and Cancellation Fees
Apple Leisure Group Vacations (ALGV) is eliminating brand change and cancellation fees on FIT land-only bookings, with no booking window or travel window restrictions, effective Nov. 24, 2020.
“This is not a promotion, but a new ALGV policy that applies to all of your new land-only FIT bookings — period,” Jacki Marks, executive vice president-trade brands wrote in a letter to travel advisors.
What’s more, in late September, ALG Vacations implemented a promotional policy also waiving brand change fees on all scheduled air and Exclusive Nonstop Vacation Flight (ENVF) packages for the first instance, on new bookings made by Jan. 3, 2021, for travel any time.
“Now, I'm thrilled to report that we are removing that booking date restriction and extending this policy indefinitely,” Marks wrote. “Please note that for Exclusive Nonstop Vacation Flights, waived changed fees continue to apply only for changes made outside of 45 days from travel.”
Marks said ALGV is grateful to work with dedicated travel partners.
“This year has been hard on all of us in travel, but our goal, always, is to make things easier for you based on your feedback — for instance, re-implementing our low deposit policy,” she said.
The policy changes apply to Apple Vacations, Travel Impressions, Funjet Vacations, United Vacations and Blue Sky Tours.
“While we obviously need to pass on any applicable third-party hotel and feature penalties, these new policies will help you close sales for clients who are on the fence about making a commitment,” Marks said.
“ALGV remains committed to doing whatever we can to be the family of operators that offers the very best pricing and most lenient policies. Because this year especially, we are thankful for the collective mindset that has allowed us to learn, lean, and grow TOGETHER, and it's important to us to continue to contribute to it. We want to make sure you have every advantage as we work hard side by side to rebuild and recover. So happy Thanksgiving. And thank you for all you have done and all that you do.”
