JetBlue Vacations Offering Up to $400 Off for Limited Time
Vacation Packages Patrick Clarke March 15, 2023
JetBlue Vacations is offering major savings on flight and hotel and flight and cruise packages for a limited time.
Travelers can save as much as $400 when they book by midnight ET on Thursday, March 16. The discount is good for travel taking place between March 27, 2023, and January 31, 2024.
Promo code "PACKAGE100" is valid for $100 off a JetBlue Vacations package—roundtrip flights and hotel or roundtrip flights and cruise—when customers spend $2,000-plus while code "PACKAGE200" is valid for $200 off a JetBlue Vacations package when they spend more than $4,000.
Finally, promo code "PACKAGE400" will net $400 off a JetBlue Vacations package of more than $6,000.
Keep in mind that the aforementioned minimum spends are inclusive of taxes and fees.
