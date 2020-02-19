New York City Vacation Packages Offers Big Savings
New York City Vacation Packages are experts in travel experiences in the Big Apple and they are offering discounted prices on early bookings for the city’s top celebrations.
New Year's Eve in Times Square
Give your clients Sheraton hotel accommodations and an exclusive party to watch the famous Times Square Ball Drop-at low Early Booking rates. The deal includes two nights at the Sheraton Times Square Hotel and Gala Ball Drop Party from $1,460.
4th of July in NYC
It's a sparkling weekend celebrating our nation's birthday! Start with an old fashioned family picnic done in a New York way-high above Broadway and Times Square. Then enjoy a sightseeing tour of historic Manhattan followed by a deluxe dinner cruise on the World Yacht Duchess to witness the spectacular Macy's Fireworks Display from the water.
Arrivals July 1, 2, 3 or 4, 2020, for two nights or longer.
New on Broadway
Who's excited about Broadway? Your clients, that's who. About 75 percent of our packages include at least one Broadway performance, so we're really excited too about what 2020 has to offer:
—The Music Man (starring Hugh Jackman)
—Six (we predict a big hit!)
—Girl From The North Country
—Company (with Patti LuPone)
—Diana
—Mrs. Doubtfire
—Plaza Suite (Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker!)
—Birthday Candles (with Debra Messing)
—MJ (A biomusical of Michael Jackson)
—Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? (with Laurie Metcalf)
You're Invited-Independent Fam Trips to New York City
Come see what all the excitement is about.
New York City is the hottest destination in the U.S.-and we're happy to have you experience the Greatest City in the World on our popular Independent Fam Trips this year.
Choose a select date through December and have fun just like your clients will. We'll provide comfortable accommodations at the perfectly located Sheraton New York Times Square, and we'll show you our world-famous landmarks, from Top of the Rock to the Statue of Liberty. We'll even buy you lunch.
Fam trips are even available for the holiday season-July 4th and Thanksgiving through New Year's Eve so come to New York City and learn why 68 million folks will visit this year.
More details at nyctrip.com.
SOURCE: NYCVP press release.
