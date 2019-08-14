Top Deals and Special Offers for a New York City Vacation
Experiencing the best of the Big Apple doesn't have to break the bank when you package your trip with New York City Vacation Packages (NYCVP).
Travelers can save big on hotel stays in the heart of the city, receive free admission to some of New York City's top attractions and score awesome discounts on popular sightseeing tours and other experiences.
Take advantage of reduced hotel rates for stays of two nights or longer at popular Midtown Manhattan properties such as the Marriott Marquis, Westin New York at Times Square and Sheraton New York Times Square, among others. Rates are available for as low as $193.50 per person for a two-night complete package in January or February.
Guests will be happy to know that hotel packages booked with NYCVP include admission for everyone to either the Empire State Building Observatory, the Metropolitan Museum of Art or the Top of the Rock Observation Deck as well as admission to either the American Museum of Natural History, the Museum of the City of New York or a Circle Line harbor cruise.
Other perks include shopping discounts at The Shops at Columbus Circle, Century 21, Macy's and Bloomingdale's along with round-the-clock emergency travel assistance in the event that an issue arises.
Vacationers can also capitalize on special discounts on access to Madame Tussauds New York wax museum where guests can interact with more than 200 of the most recognizable celebrities.
Plus, visitors can save up to 50 percent on a New York Sightseeing Flex Pass that includes over 90 attractions, including popular museums, parks, bus tours, sightseeing cruises and much more. Choose between two and 12 admissions depending on the length of your stay.
Better yet, create your own sightseeing package when you purchase the Freestyle NY Pass 3 Options + 72 Hour Tour and select three options for free admission to local attractions, tours, museums and even dining.
For more information on the latest deals and special offers from NYCVP, contact your travel agent or visit NYCTrip.com.
