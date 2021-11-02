Last updated: 03:29 PM ET, Tue November 02 2021

Travel Advisors Share Why They Love ALG Vacations

We spoke with top travel advisors at the 2021 Ascend Conference in Cancun, Mexico to find out what they like most about Apple Leisure Group Vacations.

ALG Vacations is made up of several award-winning brands and was recently acquired by Hyatt.

Those brands include Apple Vacations, Funjet Vacations, Travel Impressions and Blue Sky Tours Hawaii on the B2B side. On the B2C side, their brands include CheapCaribbean.com and BeachBound.

They also operate airline vacations brands in Southwest Vacations and United Vacations. Additionally, ALG Vacations manages the AMR Collection brands of resorts and Amstar Destination Management Company.

Joining forces with Hyatt will give ALG Vacations an even larger presence in the travel industry, which not only has their executives excited about the future but also travel agents and advisors as well.

Watch the video to find out why these travel advisors love working with ALG Vacations.

