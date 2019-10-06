Last updated: 11:18 AM ET, Sun October 06 2019

Travel Impressions Extends Dominican Republic Promotion

Vacation Packages Travel Impressions Janeen Christoff October 06, 2019

TRS Cap Cana Hotel - Pools
PHOTO: TRS Cap Cana Hotel (Courtesy of Palladium hotel Group)

Travel Impressions has extended its “Fall For Dominican Republic” Vacation Packages on which travelers can save an additional $600 on already reduced rates to the country.

The extension couldn’t come at a better time for travelers as the Dominican Republic is once again one of the most popular destinations for travelers looking to warm up this winter.

Now is the time to go when rates are low and affordable.

Travel Impressions’ Dominican Republic deal is available through October 24, 2019, and travelers can take advantage of instant savings of up to $300 for stays through December 31, 2019, or up to $600 for stays January 1–March 30, 2020.

Visitors can take advantage of savings at some of the country’s top resorts, including Secrets Cap Cana Resort & Spa and TRS Cap Cana Hotel as well as Casa de Campo Resort & Villas in La Romana, Be Live Collection Grand Marien and Iberostar Costa Dorado in Puerto Plata and Barcelo Bavaro Beach, CHIC Punta Cana and more in Punta Cana.

Casa de Campo
PHOTO: Casa de Campo (Courtesy Casa de Campo)

Travelers can also combine excursions from AmStar with their bookings. AmStar offers more than 35 different opportunities for visitors to go beyond their resort and get to know the Dominican Republic.

Those who book their hotel stays through Travel Impressions can be sure that they are secure. Many supplier partners offer round-the-clock monitoring, beach patrols and main gate security.

Sealed liquor bottles are also provided in minibars, and food vendors are licensed and bonded ensuring safety for all food and beverages.

