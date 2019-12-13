Travel Impressions Features Exclusive Offers to Mazatlán
WHY IT RATES: Mazatlán has delicious cuisine, rich culture, an exciting nightlife scene and fun for all ages. —Codie Liermann, Associate Editor
Travel advisors helping their clients trade in snow for sun can take advantage of Travel Impressions’ Destination of the Month promotion with savings up to 45 percent, free stays for kids and other offers at participating properties in Mazatlán—a pristine beachfront destination with historical intrigue on Mexico’s idyllic Pacific Coast.
To qualify, bookings must be received by Dec. 31 for travel completed by April 30, 2020.
In Mazatlán, clients can:
—Overlook Brujas Beach at Riu Emerald Bay and save up to 45 percent with access to the new Riu Splash World, plus receive $35 Spa Credit and up to two kids stay, play and eat free
—Save up to 45 percent at Oceano Palace Beach Hotel, a traditional hotel located in the Golden Zone of Mazatlán, famous for its quiet beaches, golden sands, bars and restaurants
—Explore the all-inclusive El Cid Marina Beach Hotel, where guests save up to 45 percent, plus earn a $1,200 Megapass and up to two kids stay, play and eat free
—Revel at Pueblo Bonito Emerald Bay Resort & Spa, the only AAA Four-Diamond resort in Mazatlán, and save up to 40 percent at Pueblo Bonito Emerald Bay Resort & Spa
—Save up to 40 percent at the upscale Pueblo Bonito Mazatlán Beach Resort
—Receive up to $300 in instant credit and a $1,200 Megapass, plus up to two kids stay, play and eat free at El Cid Castilla Beach Hotel, located in the city’s famous Golden Zone
Rich in experiences and stories to uncover, Mazatlán combines sun and beach with the architectural richness of its historic downtown with details and finishes of neoclassical and French Baroque. Providing unique beauty among Mexican tourist destinations, visitors can uncover paradisiacal beaches and marine fauna.
Ideal weather, warm locals, exceptional gastronomy, rich culture and vibrant nightlife make Mazatlán a destination enjoyed by all travelers.
Visit www.travimp.com/destinationofthemonth for more information or to view the complete terms and conditions for the promotion.
SOURCE: Travel Impressions press release.
