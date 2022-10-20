The Cosmopolitan Blog | October 20, 2022 9:00 PM ET
7 Places to Get Coffee In and Around the Cosmopolitan
The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas is a top nightlife destination but when it comes to scoring a cup of Joe, travelers are spoiled for choice in where to go.
Some may want to start their day at District, located on Level 2 in the Boulevard Tower inside the Urban Food Hall, guests will find small-batch roasted coffee sourced in New Orleans. Hot Vegas days call for the popular Vietnamese iced coffee poured on draft or nitro cold brew, which can be paired with a Brûléed Cinnamon Roll.
Va Bene Caffè is located on Level 1 of the Chelsea Tower. casual modern Italian coffee bar is the perfect place to score a hot chai latte or cappuccino prepared by master baristas.
For those craving their regular morning go-to, Starbucks is located on Level 1 of the Boulevard Tower. This one-of-a-kind Starbucks features a colorful setting thanks to world-renowned French photographer, painter, and installation artist Georges Rousse.
There's also Milk Bar on Level 2 of the Boulevard Tower. Start your day here with a French Toast Shake or Cornflake Chocolate Chip Marshmallow Cookie paired with a latte, espresso or caffè Americano.
The Juice Standard is also on Level 2 of the Boulevard Tower and in addition to cold-pressed juices, it features organic espresso drinks like the raw cacao mocha or honey natado, which comes with cashew cream, raw local honey, and vanilla.
Beyond the boundaries of the Cosmopolitan are some of Vegas' finest coffee establishments. A 12-minute drive from the resort, coffee connoisseurs will find Sambalatte Roastery, well-known by Las Vegas locals for quality products, coffee education and a unique guest experience. Favorites of guests in the know include the hazelnut-, honey-, and cinnamon-infused Red Rock latte.
Even farther afield is Cafe Lola. A 20-minute (approximately) drive from the Strip sits this Instagram lover’s paradise and purveyor of artful lattes. The recommended beverage is the 24K gold crème brûlée latte with whipped cream.
