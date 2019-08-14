Collette Blog | August 14, 2019 3:00 PM ET
A Guide to Experiencing Southern Charm
If you come across the Spanish Moss covered bark on the Southern Live Oak trees, you’ve made it to the south. These trees line driveways and roads and are excellent places to relax near, enjoying the shade cover they provide on hot days.
There are several lovely places to visit during a trip to the south, but Collette has compiled a list of places not to miss, ones where you’ll experience true southern charm and maximum comfort and relaxation.
Charleston is one of them, also known as The Holy City. Foodies will love this city, as they can experience local favorites such as shrimp and grits, crab soup, Carolina pulled pork and bene wafers. Photographers will be able to capture the brightly painted homes, beautiful gardens downtown and the various church steeples.
Next up is Savannah. Here visitors can experience the historic center of the city, scattered with quaint restaurants, adorable boutiques and plenty of book shops. When walking gets to be too much, the Georgia Queen is available to ride on along the Savannah River.
Jekyll Island is another place to add to the list, with a stay at the Club on Jekyll Island. Here guests will have a five-course dinner, enjoy fresh seafood and visit the only sea turtle hospital in Georgia.
