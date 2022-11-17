Hotel Xcaret Arte Blog | November 17, 2022 4:48 PM ET
All-Fun Inclusive at Hotel Xcaret Extends to Parks
Fun is really ALL included for guests staying at Grupo Xcaret hotels and resorts.
Its revolutionary All-Fun Inclusive concept really takes the "inclusion" experience to the next level. Unlimited food and drinks are, of course, included, as well as the usual watersports, room service and other perks that travelers have come to expect from these types of properties.
However, Grupo Xcaret really steps up including access to its eight parks and tours.
There are a few things to take note of when visiting. Parks are in two categories--those that require a reservation and those that do not.
For parks that do not require a reservation, a shuttle leaves the lobby ever 20-30 minutes to take guests to the parks. These parks include Xcaret, Xplor and Xplor Fuego.
Xcaret was the first and one of the most iconic parks of its kind in Mexico with top-notch shows and more. The park is open from 8:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday to Sunday with the show at 7 p.m.
Xplor invites guests to explore the Mayan Jungle. It is a land filled with adventure, especially its underground passageways. The park is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday to Saturday (closed on Sundays).
Xplor Fuego is a nighttime adventure with a complete world to discover under the starlight. A nighttime challenge will fill guests with adrenaline as well. The park is open from 5:30 p.m. to 10 pm., Monday to Saturday (closed on Sundays).
Some parks require that visitors have a reservation. These can be made at the guest services department and automatically registers guests for transportation to and from the park.
Guests can discover the extravagant Xenses, where the impossible becomes possible such as flying without wings, listening with your hands, going up while you are actually going down and where other paradoxes become true. The park is open from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Pick-up is between 8:20-10:20 a.m. or between 1:20 a 3:00 p.m., Monday to Saturday (closed on Sundays).
Xel-Há offers one of the longest lazy rivers in the world, joining the ocean to form an amazing inlet, home to different land and water creatures. There is also a live show showcasing its stunning natural beauty. Pick-up is at 9:30 a.m., from Tuesday to Sunday. Returns to the hotel is at approximately 5 p.m.
Xoximilco is a Mexican party filled with color, happiness and tradition. Guests can sing with the mariachi, dance with the norteño band and toast with family and friends, making memories made onboard the beautiful trajineras boat. Pick-up is at 3:20 p.m. from Monday to Saturday as well as at 6:20 p.m.(Subject to availability)
Xenotes is a journey through four cenotes, which are all different in their own way. Guests will become one with the as they discover the sacred and ancient water. Pick-up is at 8:50 a.m. from Monday to Saturday.
Xavage is ideal for the adrenaline junkie. It is an extreme park that will challenge the spirit and create an appreciation for concentration and persistence. Pick-up is at 9 a.m., from Monday to Saturday with returns to the hotel around 6 p.m.
